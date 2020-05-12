Russian Security Services Say Prevented Terrorist Attack In Central Russia
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:39 PM
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday it had prevented a terrorist attack in the town of Kimry in central Russia, about 90 miles north of Moscow
The FSB detained a man who had taken part in preparing to set governmental offices on fire and attack law enforcement agents.
The FSB did not specify what motives the detainee had.