Russian Security Services Say Prevented Terrorist Attack In Central Russia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:39 PM

Russian Security Services Say Prevented Terrorist Attack in Central Russia

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday it had prevented a terrorist attack in the town of Kimry in central Russia, about 90 miles north of Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said Tuesday it had prevented a terrorist attack in the town of Kimry in central Russia, about 90 miles north of Moscow.

The FSB detained a man who had taken part in preparing to set governmental offices on fire and attack law enforcement agents.

The FSB did not specify what motives the detainee had.

