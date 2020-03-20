UrduPoint.com
Russian Security Services Say Unmasked, Stopped People Collecting Money For IS

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:31 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service said Friday it had stopped a secret cell of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), which had collected some $26,000 for the IS militants.

The special operation was carried out jointly with the financial watchdog in Crimea, Komi and Rostov region.

