Russian Security Services Thwarted Terrorist Attack On Murmansk Mall In 2020 - Official

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 06:40 PM

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Russian security services prevented a planned terrorist attack in a shopping mall in the northern city of Murmansk last year, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Friday during a national security meeting in the Northwestern Federal District.

In April 2020, Russia's National Antiterrorism Committee was informed that security forces in Murmansk neutralized a terrorist plotter, supporting the Islamic State (a terrorist group, banned in Russia).

However, there was no information on where the possible assault could take place.

"In 2019, three terrorist attacks were prevented in the [Northwestern Federal] district due to the coordinated actions of special services and law enforcement forces. In 2020, the planned attack in a mall in Murmansk was prevented," Patrushev said.

According to him, terrorist and extremist manifestations are a real threat to national and public security, stressing the importance of the timely prevention efforts.

