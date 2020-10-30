Russian Seismologists Record Volcanic Ash Eruption in Kamchatka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, October 30 (Sputnik) - Russia's Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Friday reported eruptive activities of the Karymsky volcano located in the country's Kamchatka Territory, including a 3.7-mile ash column.

"A moderate eruptive activity of the volcano continues. According to satellite data by KVERT, explosions sent ash up to 6 km [3.7 miles] a.s.l. [above sea level]; ash plume extended for 24 km [14.9 miles] to the northeast of the volcano," the institute's Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said in a statement.

The eruption is currently assigned the orange color code, recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization, which signifies an eruption with minor or no ash emission.

"A moderate eruptive activity of the volcano continues. Ash explosions up to 19,700-23,000 ft (6-7 km) a.s.l. could occur at any time. Ongoing activity could affect low-flying aircrafts," the KVERT added.

The Kamchatka Territory has a considerable number of volcanoes of various types.