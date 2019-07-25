VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Seismologists in Russia's Far Eastern Primorsky Territory have not registered any seismic events in the Sea of Japan in the wake of the recent apparent missile launches by North Korea in the area, a spokesperson of the Vladivostok center of the Russian Tsunami Warning Service told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, North Korea fired two projectiles from the area close to its east coast city of Wonsan. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff subsequently said that the launches were two short-range missiles that flew around 267 miles at an altitude of 31 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan.

"The center has not registered any seismic events [in the Sea of Japan]. Usually, we can observe such things but nothing was detected this time," the spokesperson said.

According to local meteorologists, the radiation background in the area on Thursday is 11 microroentgen an hour, while the permissible level is 30 microroentgen.