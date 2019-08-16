UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Seismologists Say Registered No Seismic Events After North Korea's Launches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 06:30 AM

Russian Seismologists Say Registered No Seismic Events After North Korea's Launches

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Russian seismologists have not registered any strong seismic events in the Sea of Japan in the wake of the reported projectile launches by North Korea, a spokesperson of the Vladivostok center of the Russian Tsunami Warning Service told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have not seen any visible powerful seismic events. If there were weak ones, they did not surpass the threshold and were not displayed on [our equipment] so we did not feel them," the spokesperson said.

The specialist noted that the equipment registered seismic events of the average magnitude of at least two points on the Richter scale.

According to the regional meteorological service, the radiation background in the area on Friday is 12-13 microroentgen per hour, while the permissible level is 30 microroentgen per hour.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said North Korea had fired two unidentified projectiles from its eastern Tongchon area in the Kangwon province. The projectiles flew in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

Friday's launch is the sixth projectile launch by North Korea since July 25. The country previously fired what the JCS called a short-range ballistic missile last Saturday. However, Pyongyang said on Sunday that it had tested a "new weapon system."

Notably, the UN Security Council has prohibited North Korea from developing its ballistic missile program.

The launches come amid North Korea's protests against US-South Korean joint military drills and deadlocked US-North Korean denuclearization talks.

Related Topics

Tsunami United Nations Russia Pyongyang Vladivostok Japan North Korea July Sunday From Weapon

Recent Stories

Yemen Scales Down Foreign Ministry Office in Aden ..

7 hours ago

Huawei Sure UK Will Withstand Pressure From US to ..

7 hours ago

US House Judiciary Panel Subpoenas Ex-Trump Campai ..

7 hours ago

Moldova's Dodon Says Hoping to Hold Talks With Rus ..

7 hours ago

RSS's brutal India to fail just like Hitler's Nazi ..

7 hours ago

Barcelona will not risk Messi for La Liga opener a ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.