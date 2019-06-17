Russian Seismologists Suggest Tremors on China-North Korea Border Caused by Rock Blasting

(@imziishan)

Seismologists in Russia's Primorsky Territory, which borders China's Jilin province and North Korea, did not register any earthquakes in the region on Monday and suggest that the minor tremors, detected by Chinese counterparts, were actually rock blasting, a spokesman for regional Information Processing Center Vladivostok of the Russian Tsunami Warning Service told Sputnik

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Seismologists in Russia 's Primorsky Territory, which borders China 's Jilin province and North Korea , did not register any earthquakes in the region on Monday and suggest that the minor tremors, detected by Chinese counterparts, were actually rock blasting, a spokesman for regional Information Processing Center Vladivostok of the Russian Tsunami Warning Service told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the China Earthquake Networks Center announced that it had detected a 1.3 magnitude earthquake in Hunchun, a city that borders North Korea. It is noteworthy that previous nuclear tests in North Korea set off similar earthquakes in bordering cities in China. It is unclear, however, whether Monday's tremors were the result of Pyongyang's nuclear-related activities.

"We have not registered this earthquake. I did not see it in real time. The tremors were not felt. A 1.3 magnitude is not felt as a rule," the expert said.

He added that one could feel only seismic events with magnitude greater than 2 or 3.

"Often, during underground mining activities, rocks are blasted and seismological sensors register it. Often we see that something is blown up, but it is not an earthquake. So, maybe it [the seismic event in Hunchun] was not an earthquake," he concluded.

After North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump held their first denuclearization summit last summer, Pyongyang has been refraining from carrying out nuclear tests.