UrduPoint.com

Russian Senator Calls Completion Of Nord Stream 2 Project 'Victory Of Common Sense'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:28 PM

Russian Senator Calls Completion of Nord Stream 2 Project 'Victory of Common Sense'

Senior Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said on Friday that during Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Russia, the latter might discuss with President Vladimir Putin the completion of the Nord Stream 2 project, which the senator called "a victory of common sense."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) Senior Russian lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov said on Friday that during Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to Russia, the latter might discuss with President Vladimir Putin the completion of the Nord Stream 2 project, which the senator called "a victory of common sense."

On Friday, the German government said that Chancellor Angela Merkel will pay a visit to Russia on August 20, then on August 22 to Ukraine.

Dzhabarov told Sputnik that the national leaders would have to discuss Nord Stream 2 as "the project is nearing completion, by the end of the year the gas pipeline should come into operation."

"This is a common victory for Russia and Germany, a victory for common sense," the first deputy head of the international committee of the upper house of parliament, Dzhabarov, said.

The senator also said that it was normal that Merkel is going to visit Russia first and then go to Ukraine.

"This is a normal phenomenon, a person ends his political career. She held the post of German Chancellor for many years, she was in excellent relations with our president.

She tried to participate in the normalization of the situation in Ukraine, to be a guarantor. But it didn't work out there," Dzhabarov said, adding that Merkel did not want to offend Ukrainians.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline, which will supply up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Europe. Russia has repeatedly stressed that this is a completely commercial project and its Primary aim is to diversify energy streams to Europe.

The United States initially opposed the project, promoting its liquefied natural gas in the EU, as well as in Ukraine and several other European countries. In July, Germany and the US struck a deal on the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline without the threat of American sanctions. Among the conditions stipulated in the deal, Germany vows to prevent Russia from "using energy as a weapon" and to use all possible leverage to prolong Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Parliament German Visit Germany Nord Vladimir Putin United States Angela Merkel July August Gas Post All From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Minister reviews IPPs of Thar Coal Power Project

Minister reviews IPPs of Thar Coal Power Project

2 minutes ago
 Govt to complete its constitutional term: Vawda

Govt to complete its constitutional term: Vawda

2 minutes ago
 Fourth convocation ceremony of University of Balti ..

Fourth convocation ceremony of University of Baltistan held

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan achieve significant progress on technical ..

Pakistan achieve significant progress on technical compliance on FATF recommenda ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan can emerge as greatest nation through pri ..

Pakistan can emerge as greatest nation through principle of Unity, Faith & Disci ..

6 minutes ago
 Nobody from Pakistan declared anti-state in DMW re ..

Nobody from Pakistan declared anti-state in DMW report: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.