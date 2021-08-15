UrduPoint.com

Russian Senator Calls For Enhanced Global Intelligence Cooperation On Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

Russian Senator Calls for Enhanced Global Intelligence Cooperation on Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Instability in Afghanistan and the possibility of it becoming a terrorist base  threaten almost all countries, and therefore it is vital to establish international cooperation between intelligence services, Deputy Speaker of the Russian upper house, Konstantin Kosachev, said on Sunday.

"What to do? To establish a broad international interaction on the Afghan problem. US President [Joe] Biden has recently ordered the US armed forces and intelligence to monitor the situation to not let terrorism grow in Afghanistan. I think this is where here our interests cross, and not only with the US.

Instability in Afghanistan threatens practically all countries in the world, taking into account the possibility of emerging an international terrorism base there, as well as prospective migrant flows, first of all, to Europe," Kosachev said.

The official added it was necessary to enhance diplomacy and intelligence cooperation.

Kosachev said that the defense within the Collective Security Treaty Organization must be strengthened, especially in counter-terrorism, fighting drug trafficking and uprooting radical ideologies.

