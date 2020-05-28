UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Senator Karasin Ready To Discuss With Abashidze Russian Experts Visit To Lugar Lab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 02:18 PM

Russian Senator Karasin Ready to Discuss With Abashidze Russian Experts Visit to Lugar Lab

Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin, representing the country at talks with Georgia, told Sputnik on Thursday that he is ready to discuss Russian experts' visit to the Lugar biological research center with Zurab Abashidze, Georgia's representative for relations with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin, representing the country at talks with Georgia, told Sputnik on Thursday that he is ready to discuss Russian experts' visit to the Lugar biological research center with Zurab Abashidze, Georgia's representative for relations with Russia.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was ready to host Russian experts, but only as part of a wider delegation within the convention on the prohibition of biological weapons. After that, Moscow, which has long been expressing concern that the facility could be used by the United States to research dangerous infectious diseases close to the Russian border, insisted that this should be a bilateral visit.

"We have not yet received an address from Abashidze, but negotiations on the matter are underway for over a month. I am ready for talks, it would be interesting to understand how the Georgian side sees issues related to our experts' visit to the Lugar laboratory," Karasin said.

This is important for Russia, as the country sees the matter as related to its national security, the lawmaker explained.

Karasin went on to say that he was discussing Moscow-Tbilisi relations with Abashidze informally, and the countries' Foreign Ministries were exchanging official letter.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Georgia United States Border From

Recent Stories

PM summons important meeting on PIA plane crash to ..

1 minute ago

Most markets cheered by reopening moves, Hong Kong ..

4 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan announces office timings

4 minutes ago

Australian Scientists Doubt Study That Prompted WH ..

5 minutes ago

Struggling Nissan reports heavy losses, cuts produ ..

5 minutes ago

Govt announces budget for 2020-21 with a focus on ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.