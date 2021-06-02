UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Senators Adopt 'extremist' Bill That Would Bar Critics From Polls

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 03:11 PM

Russian senators adopt 'extremist' bill that would bar critics from polls

The upper house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed legislation that is expected to be used to ban allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny from running in elections

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The upper house of Russia's parliament on Wednesday overwhelmingly backed legislation that is expected to be used to ban allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny from running in elections.

The bill approved by the Federation Council would make it impossible to run in elections for leaders, sponsors and rank-and-file members of "extremist" organisations, a designation being considered for Navalny's organisations.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,154 new COVID-19 cases, 2,110 reco ..

3 minutes ago

Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Calls Off Particip ..

43 seconds ago

China, Afghanistan, Pakistan to Discuss Afghan Pea ..

44 seconds ago

S.Korean Students Burn Japanese Imperial Flag to P ..

46 seconds ago

Jewish Agency Chairman Herzog Elected as Israeli P ..

47 seconds ago

UVAS signs MoU with Pakistan Dairy Association to ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.