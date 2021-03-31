UrduPoint.com
Russian Senators Approve Laws Against Insulting Veterans, Rehabilitating Nazism

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 09:39 PM

Russia's Federation Council, the upper chamber of the parliament, approved a set of laws that increase the penalties for the rehabilitation of Nazism on the internet, the propagation of fake information about war veterans and the denigration of their dignity, now punishable by up to 5 million rubles (over $65,000) in fines or five years in prison

Upper house lawmaker Andrey Klishas stressed that the adoption of these laws will help protect the honor and dignity of World War II veterans and defenders of the nation, as well as ensure the preservation of historical truth.

According to the adopted amendments, deliberately spreading false information about the World War II veterans will be punishable by up to 3 million rubles fine, compulsory work for up to three years or imprisonment for the same period, as well as a temporary ban on holding certain positions.

Punishment has also been increased for those who violate the new laws using their official position, for a coordinated group of people and for using the media.

In these cases, the laws provide fines up to 5 million rubles or five years in prison.

Another change concerns tougher penalties for the rehabilitation of Nazism on the Internet, including the denial of the facts established by the Nuremberg Tribunal and circulation of deliberately false information online about the role of the USSR in World War II.

The laws also regulate punishments for propagating fake or disrespectful information about the days of military glory and memorial dates in Russia, public desecration of the symbols of military glory, public insults to the memory of the defenders of Russia or humiliation of the honor and dignity of war veterans in the media.

On March 17, the raft of the laws were adopted by the Russian house of parliament, the State Duma. Deputy Duma Chairperson Irina Yarovaya, who introduced the original law prohibiting the rehabilitation of Nazism in 2014, was one of the authors of the new amendments.

