Russian Senior Diplomat, Algerian Ambassador In Moscow Discuss Counterterrorism Agenda

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:30 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov and Algerian Ambassador in Moscow Discuss Counterterrorism Agenda

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov and Algerian Ambassador to Moscow Smail Benamara discussed on Tuesday international counterterrorism efforts and emerging challenges, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov and Algerian Ambassador to Moscow Smail Benamara discussed on Tuesday international counterterrorism efforts and emerging challenges, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, (the officials) touched upon a wide range of issues of mutual interest.

An interested exchange of views on the current international counter-terrorism agenda and on the situation in the field of combating other new challenges and threats took place," the ministry said in a statement.

In November, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Algeria, Comoros, Cuba, and Nicaragua were put on a Special Watch List for severe violations of religious freedom, and designated several terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (banned in Russia) and the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) as entities of particular concern.

