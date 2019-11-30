(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Russia's lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, condemned on Saturday the Ukrainian delegation's behavior at a forum on minority issues, describing it as intolerant, and warned of a potential secession of several regions from Ukraine.

The 12th Session of the Forum on Minority Issues, organized under the auspices of the United Nations, is currently taking place in Geneva. The delegation from Ukraine has made two attempts to prevent a speech by Ruslan Balbek, a member of the Russian parliament's lower chamber from Crimea, and also disrupted a speech by the head of the Ukrainian community of Crimea, Anastasiya Gridchina.

"The behavior of the Ukrainian delegation and the attempt to disrupt a speech by a State Duma deputy, a representative of the Crimean Tatars, Ruslan Balbek, at a UN forum, dedicated to the issues of national minorities is another demonstration of the Ukrainian authorities' intolerance toward minority peoples," Volodin told journalists.

He stressed that the new government in Kiev would do well to not start with grievances, but rather with fixing all the past mistakes, and reviewing its approach to the rights of ethnic minorities.

"Nationalism and the oppression of minorities could lead to several regions seceding from Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities need to understand that, and not allow violations of the rights and freedoms of the ethnic groups residing in its territory," the speaker said.

Russia has been consistently drawing attention to the situation with minority rights in Ukraine, in particular, Kiev's attempts to marginalize other languages other than Ukrainian.