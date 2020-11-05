Russian Senior Lawmaker Expects Protest in US Regardless of Election Results

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council, on Thursday said that the US election system is vulnerable to fraud and Americans will protest against the results of the presidential election, regardless of who is elected.

"The US is divided not between the parties, but between 'one-story' and 'multi-story' America, the majority of Americans will protest against the authorities regardless of the election's outcome," Kosachev said.

The senior lawmaker added that the majority of US citizens may end up supporting Joe Biden, but the majority of electors may vote for Donald Trump, and "it will be an unfair story for many people.

"

Kosachev stressed that the US election process was imperfect and this year it proved to be even faultier due to postal voting, which has impeded the counting of the votes.

"Such an election system is unlikely to gain trust either in Russia or in the US," the upper house lawmaker said, adding that the US system was vulnerable to fraud and might cause speculations on election irregularities.

Fox news shows Biden with 264 electoral votes and Trump with 214. The US states of Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are still up in the air.