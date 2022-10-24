MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Russian parliamentary deputy speaker Konstantin Kosachev expressed hope on Monday that Russia's discussions with Western countries prevented a possible provocation with the use of a so-called dirty bomb, an explosive device containing radioactive material, by Ukraine.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu expressed concerns to his French, Turkish and UK counterparts that Kiev, according to credible sources in various countries, including Ukraine, was preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a dirty bomb on its own territory to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction and, thus, tarnish the country's image. On Monday, foreign ministers of France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, in a joint statement, rejected these claims.

"This statement is extremely depressing and disappointing.

It did not take the Westerners even a few hours to assess the alarming information according to its merit, to coordinate a denial position and even agree on how to make it public," Kosachev said in a statement on Telegram.

The official believes that Western countries continue to cover for Ukraine indiscriminately and without regard to the consequences. Meanwhile, Kosachev pointed out "one good component of this news."

"Prompt and proactive actions of the Russian side, I hope, thwarted the 'dirty bomb' provocation prepared by Kiev. Which means that people were saved again," Kosachev said, adding that "saving people is the sole purpose of the special operation."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday that Kiev has no plans to acquire low-intensity nuclear explosives known as "dirty bombs" and remains committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).