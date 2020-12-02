Russian Senior Lawmaker to Head to Venezuela to Observe Parliamentary Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian Federation Council's foreign affairs committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday that he would be part of the observation mission in Venezuela during the Latin American country's parliamentary elections.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier in the day that Moscow would send a group of observers to monitor the elections in Venezuela. Lavrov also expressed confidence that there would be observers from other countries and their participation in monitoring would provide an objective picture to the world community.

"Yes, I am flying [to Venezuela]," Kosachev said when asked about his participation in the observation mission.

Elections to the National Assembly, Venezuela's unicameral parliament, will take place on December 6, with 107 political parties and associations running for the seats. The opposition bloc with the participation of Juan Guaido decided not to run in these elections.