Russian Senior Official Flies to Berlin for Talks on Ukraine - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the Kremlin administration, departed to Berlin, a source familiar with the negotiations on Ukraine told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Kozak is in charge for Ukrainian affairs and issues of Russia's integration with other countries.

"He is in Berlin. Most likely, the purpose of the visit is related to negotiations on Ukraine," the source said.

"Kozak is a key negotiator on Ukraine, not everything can be discussed in a teleconference format," he added.