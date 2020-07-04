UrduPoint.com
Russian Senior Official Says Too Early To Speak About New Normandy-Format Summit

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 06:00 AM

Russian Senior Official Says Too Early to Speak About New Normandy-Format Summit

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) It is too early to speak about holding a new summit of the Normandy Four states - France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine - at the ministerial level, deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Dmitry Kozak said.

On Friday, Berlin hosted a meeting of political advisers of the Normandy-format countries. According to Kozak, the parties to the talks managed to develop a mechanism on implementing the stable cessation of hostilities in Ukraine's conflict-torn region of Donbas.

"We have not spoken about a [new] ministerial-level meeting. There were attempts to determine specific dates of the 'Normandy-format' [summit] but it is early, too early, to speak about that because it is necessary to fully implement the decisions made at the December 9 summit: this is huge work, primarily for Ukraine.

First of all, this is legal aspects of the peaceful settlement of the conflict," Kozak told reporters after the talks in Berlin on late Friday.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government and proclaimed independence from the country.

A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later following talks brokered by the leaders of the Normandy four states. Despite this agreement, sporadic fighting still continues in Donbas.

