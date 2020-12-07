UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Sentenced To Jail In France For Money Laundering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 11:49 PM

Russian sentenced to jail in France for money laundering

A French court on Monday sentenced a Russian to five years in prison for money laundering, but cleared him of an original charge of defrauding nearly 200 people using randomware

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ):A French court on Monday sentenced a Russian to five years in prison for money laundering, but cleared him of an original charge of defrauding nearly 200 people using randomware.

Prosecutors had said that Alexander Vinnik sent emails to his targets masquerading as invoices, whose attached document, when opened, activated malware that shut down the computer and encrypted its contents.

A message would appear on the hacked computer with instructions to pay a ransom in the online currency bitcoin to regain control of the machine.

Among the 188 victims of the attacks -- which happened between 2016 and 2018 -- were local authorities, businesses and individuals in France.

The prosecution had accused Vinnik of making 135 million euros ($164 million) from these attacks, and called for a 10-year sentence against the 41-year old when the trial opened in October.

But the court cleared him of the randomware attack charges.

"All these accusations have collapsed because Alexander Vinnik had nothing to do with them," said one of his lawyers, Frederic Belot.

The court did, however, find him guilty of laundering the money extorted through the attacks in which a software called Locky was used.

In addition to the prison sentence, he was fined 100,000 euros ($121,000).

- Appeal likely - Vinnik had always denied any connection with the Locky malware, claiming he had been "an ordinary freelance operator" for the BTC-e platform which received the extorted sums had been paid.

His lawyer said he would "probably" appeal Monday's verdict.

Vinnik is also wanted in the United States and his native Russia.

Investigators had described the system used in the malware attacks as extremely elaborate, involving mass mail-shots of the "contaminated" emails via a botnet, a network of already infected computers.

The way that the paid ransoms were subsequently laundered to make it difficult to trace was equally sophisticated, the indictment said.

Prosecutors identified 20 businesses in six cities across France among victims and, following the money trail through various bank accounts, identified one as belonging to Vinnik.

US investigators suspect Vinnik of being the mastermind of what they say has become one of the main ways cybercriminals launder their illegal gains.

Vinnik was extradited to France in January from Greece, where he had been arrested on an American warrant in 2017.

Related Topics

Attack Russia Lawyers France Bank Bitcoin United States Greece Cyber Crime Money January October 2017 2016 2018 All From Million Court

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

21 minutes ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

21 minutes ago

Fake Degrees: Lahore High Court suspends licence o ..

7 minutes ago

Polish state-owned Orlen buys top regional media g ..

7 minutes ago

Tedros Says WHO Had No Official Contacts With US' ..

7 minutes ago

Boycott-tainted poll win gives Maduro total contro ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.