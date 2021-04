Russian, Serbian Foreign Ministers to Meet in Moscow on April 16 - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Serbian counterpart, Nikola Selakovic, in Moscow on April 16, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"On April 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with the head of the Serbian Foreign Ministry in Moscow," Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday.