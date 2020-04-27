UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Serbian Military Disinfect 30 Facilities In 6 Serbian Cities - Russian Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 08:30 AM

Russian, Serbian Military Disinfect 30 Facilities in 6 Serbian Cities - Russian Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection military experts have disinfected, jointly with their Serbian colleagues, 30 facilities in six Serbian cities over the past 24 hours as part of their coordinated COVID-19 response, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Joint Russian-Serbian nuclear, biological and chemical protection teams continue their disinfection events. Over the past 24 hours, 30 facilities in Belgrade, Novi sad and Novi Knezevac, Aleksinac, Zitkovac and Kulina have been disinfected," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Four teams of doctors and nurses have taken part in examination and treatment of 22 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Belgrade, Cuprija, Leskovac and Nis, the ministry added.

Apart from that, Russian military doctors have analyzed the epidemiological situation and have provided recommendations on epidemiological response to medical facilities in Belgrade, Krusevac, Bor and Kragujevac, according to the ministry.

Russian experts working in Serbia to assist the country's COVID-19 response have conducted disinfection of 110 facilities in 23 cities and towns, engaging in treatment of 500,000 coronavirus patients.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Kragujevac Nis Novi Sad Belgrade Bor Serbia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development urges ..

7 hours ago

Air Arabia operates repatriation flights for Emira ..

7 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 cases surge to 26,917; Keral ..

8 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi, Ministry of Culture announce dedica ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi $7 bn multi-tranche bonds listed on ADX

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,223 new coronavirus cases

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.