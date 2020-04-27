Russian, Serbian Military Disinfect 30 Facilities in 6 Serbian Cities - Russian Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection military experts have disinfected, jointly with their Serbian colleagues, 30 facilities in six Serbian cities over the past 24 hours as part of their coordinated COVID-19 response, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Joint Russian-Serbian nuclear, biological and chemical protection teams continue their disinfection events. Over the past 24 hours, 30 facilities in Belgrade, Novi sad and Novi Knezevac, Aleksinac, Zitkovac and Kulina have been disinfected," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Four teams of doctors and nurses have taken part in examination and treatment of 22 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Belgrade, Cuprija, Leskovac and Nis, the ministry added.

Apart from that, Russian military doctors have analyzed the epidemiological situation and have provided recommendations on epidemiological response to medical facilities in Belgrade, Krusevac, Bor and Kragujevac, according to the ministry.

Russian experts working in Serbia to assist the country's COVID-19 response have conducted disinfection of 110 facilities in 23 cities and towns, engaging in treatment of 500,000 coronavirus patients.