Russian, Serbian Military Experts Agree on Anti-Coronavirus Plans in Serbia - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Russian military experts have agreed on the details of planned measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease in Serbia with their Serbian counterparts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"During the meeting, Russian military experts, together with their Serbian colleagues, agreed on the working procedures, locations and facilities where Russian doctors and personnel of the Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection units of the Russian Armed Forces will be stationed," the statement read.

The ministry added that two medical teams will continue to work in Belgrade, where the majority of the cases in the country have been reported. A further five units will conduct operations in the cities of Nis, Kikinda, Valjevo, and Cuprija.