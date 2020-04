Russian, Serbian Military Experts Disinfect 16 Facilities in Serbia in 24 Hours - Military

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Russian and Serbian military specialists have sanitized another 16 medical facilities in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, Novi Pazar, Pancevo and Leskovac cities over the past day amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Russian-Serbian joint disinfection measures continue. Over the past day, 16 facilities were sanitized in the cities of Belgrade, Pancevo, Novi Pazar and Leskovac," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Russian epidemiologists have provided their Serbian colleagues with recommendations on anti-epidemic measures in medical facilities in the cities of Sabac, Smederevo and Surdulica.

In total, the Russian military experts have disinfected 88 facilities in 15 Serbian cities.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Serbia has confirmed 6,630 cases of COVID-19, with 125 fatalities. A state of emergency was declared in Serbia on March 15.