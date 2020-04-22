UrduPoint.com
Russian, Serbian Military Experts Disinfect 27 Facilities In Serbia In 24 Hours - Military

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Russian and Serbian military specialists have sanitized another 27 medical facilities in the Serbian capital of Belgrade, Novi Pazar and Prokuplje cities over the past day amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Russian-Serbian joint disinfection measures continue. Over the past day, 27 objects were processed in the cities of Belgrade, Novi Pazar and Prokuplje," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Russian epidemiologists have assessed an anti-epidemic regime in a temporary medical center for patients diagnosed with coronavirus, organized in a city sports complex in Krusevac.

The center is intended for isolation and treatment of patients with only moderate and light symptoms of the disease. Seriously ill patients are treated in specialized medical institutions of the Serbian Ministry of Health and Defense.

At Belgrade's request in early April, Russia sent seven teams of medical doctors and virologists as well as several planeloads of medical supplies to Serbia to help it curb the infection.

Along with regular disinfection activities, Russian medics share experience with Serbian doctors and help treat patients with the coronavirus.

Serbia has so far confirmed 6,890 COVID-19 cases and 130 fatalities.

