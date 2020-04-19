UrduPoint.com
Russian, Serbian Military Start Sanitizing Medical Facilities In Belgrade, Nis - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 11:00 AM

Russian, Serbian Military Start Sanitizing Medical Facilities in Belgrade, Nis - Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Russian and Serbian military experts have started sanitizing medical facilities in Belgrade and Nis, the third largest city of the Balkan country, to contain the coronavirus infection, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"Russian and Serbian specialists from the Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection units have started joint disinfection activities in medical facilities in Belgrade and Nis. Russian chemical experts are carrying out sanitation of internal space, and Serbian colleagues are in charge of disinfecting hospitals' adjacent territories ... During the first day, 37 facilities were disinfected in Belgrade, Nis and Blace," the ministry said.

In addition, two teams of physicians and nurses assisted in examining and treating 64 COVID-19 patients in the towns of Leskovac, Zajecar and Cuprija, according to the statement.

At Belgrade's request in early April, Russia sent seven teams of medical doctors and virologists as well as several planeloads of medical supplies to Serbia to help it curb the infection.

Along with regular disinfection activities, Russian medics share experience with Serbian doctors and help treat patients with the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, Serbia has confirmed 5,994 COVID-19 cases, including 117 deaths.

