Russian, Serbian Presidents to Hold Talks in Sochi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, will hold talks in the Russian resort city of Sochi on Wednesday.

Vucic announced his plans to meet with the Russian president during a press conference following discussions in Belgrade with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in October.

According to Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, Vucic intends to brief Putin on Belgrade and Kosovo's current state of dialogue, while the two leaders are also set to discuss bilateral relations.