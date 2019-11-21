Russian-Serbian Relationship So Unique That No Scandal Can Affect It - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The relationship between Moscow and Belgrade is so special that no scandal could affect it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, commenting on recent media allegations on recruitment of a Serbian agent by the Russian military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The relationship between Moscow and Belgrade is so special that no scandal could affect it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday, commenting on recent media allegations on recruitment of a Serbian agent by the Russian military.

On Wednesday, the Serbian Blic tabloid alleged that former deputy military attache at the Russian Embassy in Serbia, Georgiy Kleban, recruited a senior Serbian officer. The newspaper published images of two men meeting in a public place and exchanging packages, one of which contained money. Later the same day, various Serbian media outlets published a CCTV video that purportedly shows this meeting.

"Firstly, we don't know what the incident was and we still need to figure it out. It is not really in the competence of the presidential administration, but I'm sure that relations between Russia and Serbia are so special � affiliate, fraternal, allied � that nothing can change it," Peskov said in response to the question of whether this incident would affect the further relationship between the two countries.

Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said the country's authorities would study and verify media publications about the alleged attempt to recruit a Serbian agent by the Russian military.