Russian Serviceman Killed In Syria - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) A Russian serviceman was killed in Syria as a result of an explosion of device planted on the road on the route of humanitarian aid convoy, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On September 9, 2021, in the province of Homs of the Syrian Arab Republic, during the reconnaissance of the route of the humanitarian convoy by the Russian military police, an explosive device planted on the roadside was detonated," the statement says.

It is noted that the Russian serviceman received serious injuries, from which he died, despite the medical assistance provided.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense will provide the family of the deceased soldier with all the necessary assistance and support," the ministry said.

