Russian Serviceman Suspected of Murdering 3 Fellow Officers Is Detained - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The Russian serviceman who is suspected of killing three fellow officers in Voronezh was detained, the Western Military District said on Monday.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, 20-year-old private Anton Makarov killed an officer with an axe in the early hours of Monday to get hold of his firearm, and then fired shots at other servicemen, two of them were killed and one more sustained injuries.

The National Guard of Russia promptly launched an operation to intercept Makarov.

"The serviceman ... was detained by law enforcement agencies. Investigative operations are being carried out," the Western Military District said in a press release.