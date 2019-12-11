Russian Servicemen Arrive in India For Opening of Indra-2019 Joint Drills - Military

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Servicemen of the reinforced motorized infantry battalion of the Russian Eastern Military District (EMD) have arrived in India to participate in the Russia-India military exercise Indra-2019, Russian Pacific Fleet spokesman Nikolai Voskresensky has announced.

"Motorized infantry divisions of the EMD, pilots and sailors are preparing for the opening ceremony of the exercises [Indra-2019]," Voskresensky told reporters on Wednesday morning.

The Indra-2019 drills will take place on December 11-21. The official opening ceremony will take place on Wednesday at the Babin military training ground in the Uttar Pradesh state in northern India.

The naval portion of Indra-2019 will include two phases ” one in the coastal area of Mormugao and another in the Indian Ocean.