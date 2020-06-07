(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ARNAH (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Russian servicemen have delivered humanitarian aid to the Syrian village of Arnah in the southwestern Rif Dimashq Governorate, close to the border with Lebanon, a spokesperson of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation told reporters on Sunday.

The 1.2 tonnes of humanitarian aid included rice, sugar and flour.

Russian servicemen passed the aid to the local administration to be distributed among local residents.

The head of the local administration expressed gratitude to Russia for the humanitarian, political, military and economic support it has been providing to Syria.

According to the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, Arnah has about 1,700 residents and a total of around 300 families that all live in poverty. Both schools in the village have been partially destroyed during the civil war, but children continue to study there.