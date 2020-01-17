Russian Servicemen Deliver Aid to 250 Families in Refugee Camp in Aleppo - Military

ALEPPO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russian servicemen have held a humanitarian action in the Al Awda refugee camp in the Syrian province of Aleppo, having delivered some 1 tonne of aid to 250 families, a representative of the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation told reporters on Friday.

"We have delivered around 1 tonne of food kits, which were received by any of 250 families, who live here in temporary tents," Pyotr Vangeli said.

He added that the Russian servicemen had also handed out warm clothes and towels.

The Al-Awda camp is mostly populated by refugees, who fled the province of Idlib that is the last stronghold of militants in the Arab Republic.

Russia carries out regular humanitarian operations across Syria, being one of the guarantors of the ceasefire in the country