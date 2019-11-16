Russian Servicemen Deliver Humanitarian Aid to Residents ex-IS Stronghold in N. Syria

AIN ISSA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Russian military personnel brought humanitarian cargo to the city of Ain Issa, located in Syria's northern Raqqa province, which once was a stronghold of the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia), a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The convoy, including Russian-made Kamaz and Ural vehicles, was accompanied by equipment of Russian military police on the ground and helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which ensured the safety of the vehicles from low altitude.

The personnel from the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation handed out food kits to Ain Issa residents. The packages include food products that are expected to be enough to feed a person for at least several days.

In the course of an hour, the personnel handed out about 3,000 food kits to residents of the 5,000-strong city.

It is the first time that a humanitarian campaign is carried out in an area located at such a northern point in Syria, close to the area where the Turkish military is currently operating.

Sergey Zinchenko, an officer from the reconciliation center, said that the military had been focused on propping the convoy and ensuring the security during the campaign.

When Ain Issa was an IS stronghold, the terrorists took food from local resident and cut off their access to drinking water. Moreover, there was no work in the area so the residents could not make money, Aziz Alyal, a city resident said.

The situation in the city has slightly improved since Kurdish forces captured the area and expelled the terrorists from there. However, the IS had damaged the city infrastructure, particularly, irrigation systems which are necessary for restoring agriculture.