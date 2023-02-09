UrduPoint.com

Russian Servicemen In Syria Retrieve Five Bodies After Earthquake - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Russian military continues to address the consequences of the devastating earthquake in Syria: five wreckage sites have been cleared, five bodies have been retrieved, 11 citizens have received medical assistance, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

Turkey and Syria were rattled on February 6 by at least three major earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks that killed more than 10,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Russia and other nations have pledged their assistance to both countries.

"In the course of rescue operations with the participation of Russian servicemen, five wreckage sites were cleared, five dead bodies were retrieved, medical assistance was provided to 11 citizens," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

