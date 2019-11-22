The experience that Russian servicemen have received in Syria is in demand in terms of development of military capability today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The experience that Russian servicemen have received in Syria is in demand in terms of development of military capability today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The operation against terrorist gangs in Syria has become a serious professionalism test for our armed forces .

.. As it is known, large-scale active combat operations have been completed, but the obtained combat experience is in demand today in military development," Putin said at the meeting of the Russian Security Council.

The Russian military's experience in Syria is also used and improved during annual drills and unscheduled checks, Putin noted.