UrduPoint.com

Russian Shelling Kills 11 In Ukraine's Second City Kharkiv: Official

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Russian shelling kills 11 in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv: official

At least 11 civilians have been killed in Russian shelling on Ukraine's second most populated city Kharkiv on Monday, the regional governor said, adding dozens more had been injured

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :At least 11 civilians have been killed in Russian shelling on Ukraine's second most populated city Kharkiv on Monday, the regional governor said, adding dozens more had been injured.

"The Russian enemy is bombing residential areas," Oleg Sinegubov, wrote on the Telegram messaging app, saying that: "As a result of the bombardments that are ongoing, we cannot call on the emergency services... currently there are 11 dead and dozens wounded".

Related Topics

Injured Dead Governor Ukraine Russia Kharkiv

Recent Stories

Belgian king postpones DR Congo trip due to Ukrain ..

Belgian king postpones DR Congo trip due to Ukraine crisis

3 minutes ago
 French Cup run sees Versailles emerge from shadow ..

French Cup run sees Versailles emerge from shadow of chateau

8 minutes ago
 National Assembly body approves Defence Ministry's ..

National Assembly body approves Defence Ministry's PSDP

9 minutes ago
 National Assembly body approves MoHW budgetary pro ..

National Assembly body approves MoHW budgetary proposals for year 2022-23

30 minutes ago
 Seven outlaws arrested; weapons and cash recovered ..

Seven outlaws arrested; weapons and cash recovered

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan among top ten countries affected by clima ..

Pakistan among top ten countries affected by climate change in last 20 years

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>