Open Menu

Russian Shelling Kills Two In Ukraine's Kherson Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Russian shelling kills two in Ukraine's Kherson region

Russian shelling in and around the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has killed two people and injured at least five others, the region's governor said Thursday

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Russian shelling in and around the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has killed two people and injured at least five others, the region's governor said Thursday.

Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian forces last year but has been shelled relentlessly since by Russian forces from the opposite bank of the adjoining Dnipro river.

"The Russian army has been hitting the Korabelny district of Kherson," regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on social media.

He said a 68-year-old man died in the shelling while a 54-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds.

Russian shelling in the town of Bilozerka, about eight kilometres (five miles) west of Kherson, also killed one person and injured four others, he later said.

"Rescuers pulled the body of the deceased man from the rubble of a house," he said.

Ukraine's air force meanwhile said it had downed one cruise missile and 16 out of 18 Iranian-designed attack drones launched by Russian forces overnight.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army Governor Ukraine Russia Social Media Died Bank Man Kherson Women From

Recent Stories

RPO directs to increase security for foreign nati ..

RPO directs to increase security for foreign nationals

5 minutes ago
 Six Pakistan international women cricketers to att ..

Six Pakistan international women cricketers to attend Level 1 coaching course

5 minutes ago
 Ambassador extends invitation to HCCI to participa ..

Ambassador extends invitation to HCCI to participate in upcoming Nepal Expo

5 minutes ago
 French oyster farmers race to recover from storm

French oyster farmers race to recover from storm

5 minutes ago
 UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions u ..

UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions until Nov, 24

12 minutes ago
 Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to s ..

Final term examinations of fall 2023 Semester to start on Dec 4

12 minutes ago
Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

Chief Justice PHC visits Central Prison Haripur

12 minutes ago
 Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind m ..

Attock Police solves the 14-year-old boy's blind murder case

12 minutes ago
 9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinate ..

9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinated against polio

13 minutes ago
 UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions

UoT extends last date for spring 2024 admissions

8 minutes ago
 217,825 Afghan nationals repatriated from KP in 2 ..

217,825 Afghan nationals repatriated from KP in 2 months: Home Department

8 minutes ago
 ADC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preventing de ..

ADC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preventing dengue.

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World