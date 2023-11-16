(@FahadShabbir)

Russian shelling in and around the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has killed two people and injured at least five others, the region's governor said Thursday

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Russian shelling in and around the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson has killed two people and injured at least five others, the region's governor said Thursday.

Kherson was recaptured by Ukrainian forces last year but has been shelled relentlessly since by Russian forces from the opposite bank of the adjoining Dnipro river.

"The Russian army has been hitting the Korabelny district of Kherson," regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on social media.

He said a 68-year-old man died in the shelling while a 54-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds.

Russian shelling in the town of Bilozerka, about eight kilometres (five miles) west of Kherson, also killed one person and injured four others, he later said.

"Rescuers pulled the body of the deceased man from the rubble of a house," he said.

Ukraine's air force meanwhile said it had downed one cruise missile and 16 out of 18 Iranian-designed attack drones launched by Russian forces overnight.