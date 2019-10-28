UrduPoint.com
Russian Ship Adm. Vladimirsky To Start Voyage To Antarctica In December - Navy Commander

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:50 AM

Russian Ship Adm. Vladimirsky to Start Voyage to Antarctica in December - Navy Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russian oceanographic research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky is preparing for a voyage to Antarctica, which is scheduled to start in December, to honor the 200th anniversary of the continent's discovery by Russian sailors, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Nikolai Yevmenov said on Sunday.

"In December 2019, oceanographic research vessel Admiral Vladimirsky will go on a voyage to the shores of Antarctica, dedicated to the 200th anniversary of the discovery of the Ice Continent by Russian sailors. The campaign was planned by the High Command of the Russian Navy," Yevmenov said, as quoted by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ship is currently undergoing comprehensive preparations for the voyage, he added.

The South Polar expedition of two military sloops ” Vostok under command of Faddey Bellingshausen and Mirny led by Mikhail Lazarev ” set off from Kronstadt in 1819 for a long voyage and discovered Antarctica on January 28, 1820. In 1821, the two ships successfully returned to Kronstadt. They spent 751 days sailing and covered more than 92,000 kilometers (almost 50,000 nautical miles). In addition to Antarctica, the expedition discovered 29 islands and one coral reef. Russian sailors conducted scientific and oceanographic research during their expedition.

