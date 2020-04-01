Russian barque Kruzenshtern, which is making a world tour, has entered a "sterile zone" of a port in Spain's Las Palmas in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the expedition's press office said on Wednesday

KALININGRAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russian barque Kruzenshtern, which is making a world tour, has entered a "sterile zone" of a port in Spain's Las Palmas in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the expedition's press office said on Wednesday.

"Taking into account the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the Kruzenshtern barque, which entered Las Palmas today, has been allocated a parking place in the so-called sterile zone of the port, at the fuel terminal," the statement said, adding that in this way, contacts between crew members and port workers would be minimized.

The ship is set to stay in the Canary Islands until April 3, but all official events and ceremonies have been canceled.

Kruzenshtern, together with another two Russian sailing ships, Sedov barque and Pallada frigate, are making a world tour to commemorate the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II and the 200th anniversary of the discovery of Antarctica.