UrduPoint.com

Russian Ship Prevents US Navy Destroyer From Breaching Russian Border In Sea Of Japan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:31 PM

Russian Ship Prevents US Navy Destroyer From Breaching Russian Border in Sea of Japan

US destroyer attempted to cross the Russian state border in the Sea of Japan, the Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs prevented it, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) US destroyer attempted to cross the Russian state border in the Sea of Japan, the Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs prevented it, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

On October 15, at about 5 p.m. local time, US Navy destroyer Chafee (DDG 90), which has been in the Sea of Japan for several days, approached Russia's territorial waters and "attempted to cross the state border."

Admiral Tributs, which was in the area, warned the foreign ship via international communication channel about the inadmissibility of such actions. The US ship was also notified that it was in an area closed to navigation due to 'artillery fire' in the framework of the joint Russian-Chinese exercise Maritime Interaction-2021 taking place from October 14 to 17.

"After the warning received, destroyer Chafee, instead of changing its course to leave the closed area, raised the color flags indicating preparations for takeoff from the helicopter deck, which meant that it was impossible to change course and speed, and took action to trespass the state border of Russia in the Peter the Great Gulf," the ministry said.

Acting within the framework of international rules of navigation, Russian ship Admiral Tributs took a course to drive the intruder out from the Russian territorial waters.

"Chafee, convinced of the determination of the Russian ship's crew not to allow it cross the state border, changed direction and at 17:50 turned back on the opposite course, when the Admiral Tributs was less than 60 meters away. The actions of the crew of US Navy destroyer Chafee are a flagrant violation of international rules for preventing collisions at sea and the 1972 Russian-US intergovernmental agreement on the prevention of incidents on the high seas and in the airspace above it," the ministry added.

Admiral Tributs continues to perform tasks in the waters of the Sea of Japan, it said.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Japan October Border From Agreement P

Recent Stories

Mainly dry weather likely to persist in most parts ..

Mainly dry weather likely to persist in most parts

4 minutes ago
 Inter-Institution Naat contest at Aiwan-e-Iqbal

Inter-Institution Naat contest at Aiwan-e-Iqbal

4 minutes ago
 NLI defeats GB Scouts, 6-5, to win polo championsh ..

NLI defeats GB Scouts, 6-5, to win polo championship in Gilgit

4 minutes ago
 LPR Military Revokes Security Guarantees for Kiev, ..

LPR Military Revokes Security Guarantees for Kiev, Requests Release of Captured ..

4 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Expects CIS Countries to Back Initiativ ..

Kazakhstan Expects CIS Countries to Back Initiative to Create UN Regional Center ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah, Government of Jersey explore environmenta ..

Sharjah, Government of Jersey explore environmental cooperation

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.