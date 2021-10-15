Russian Ship Prevents US Navy Destroyer From Breaching Russian Border in Sea of Japan

US destroyer attempted to cross the Russian state border in the Sea of Japan, the Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs prevented it, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

On October 15, at about 5 p.m. local time, US Navy destroyer Chafee (DDG 90), which has been in the Sea of Japan for several days, approached Russia's territorial waters and "attempted to cross the state border."

Admiral Tributs, which was in the area, warned the foreign ship via international communication channel about the inadmissibility of such actions. The US ship was also notified that it was in an area closed to navigation due to 'artillery fire' in the framework of the joint Russian-Chinese exercise Maritime Interaction-2021 taking place from October 14 to 17.

"After the warning received, destroyer Chafee, instead of changing its course to leave the closed area, raised the color flags indicating preparations for takeoff from the helicopter deck, which meant that it was impossible to change course and speed, and took action to trespass the state border of Russia in the Peter the Great Gulf," the ministry said.

Acting within the framework of international rules of navigation, Russian ship Admiral Tributs took a course to drive the intruder out from the Russian territorial waters.

"Chafee, convinced of the determination of the Russian ship's crew not to allow it cross the state border, changed direction and at 17:50 turned back on the opposite course, when the Admiral Tributs was less than 60 meters away. The actions of the crew of US Navy destroyer Chafee are a flagrant violation of international rules for preventing collisions at sea and the 1972 Russian-US intergovernmental agreement on the prevention of incidents on the high seas and in the airspace above it," the ministry added.

Admiral Tributs continues to perform tasks in the waters of the Sea of Japan, it said.