Russian Shipbuilders File Lawsuits Against Western Partners For Breaching Contracts - USC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Russian Shipbuilders File Lawsuits Against Western Partners for Breaching Contracts - USC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) A number of Russian shipbuilding companies initiated lawsuits against their Western partners over failure to meet contractual obligations and are seeking compensation for the incurred expenses, Russia's largest shipbuilding company, the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), told Sputnik on Monday.

"In the case of several companies, (Western partners) disrupted the deliveries necessary to complete commercial orders for construction of fishing and special vessels. Therefore, Yantar Shipyard JSC, Severnaya Verf PJSC and Admiralty Shipyards JSC have initiated claims for compensation for the costs incurred," the USC said.

Social activist Olga Druzhinina told Sputnik that following the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine, several Western companies producing paints and coatings, namely, Jotun, Hempel, and Teknos, have completely stopped or suspended operations in Russia.

She noted that most of the companies unilaterally terminated contract relations without fulfilling their obligations, which prompted several domestic shipbuilding plants to file lawsuits for damages.

"Litigation will entail multi-million Dollar debts for the companies that represented the manufacturers on the Russian market: Jotun Paints LLC, Hempel JSC, PPG Industries," Druzhinina warned.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, pushing many foreign companies to suspend operations in the country.

