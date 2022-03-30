UrduPoint.com

Russian Shipbuilding Giant Says Can Build 2 Non-Nuclear Varshavyanka Submarines Annually

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) can build two Project 636 Varshavyanka non-nuclear submarines each year, USC CEO Alexei Rakhmanovtold Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Our capabilities are determined by the budget of the Ministry of Defense. Today we can produce two such submarines per year. A total of 58 submarines have been produced. They are all in commission in China, India and other countries," Rakhmanov said.

According to him, Varshavyanka is "the breadwinner of Russian shipbuilding".

The name Varshavyanka refers to the Warsaw pact.

This class of diesel-electric attack submarines was initially developed for export to Warsaw Pact nations. After the fall of the Soviet Union the final stages of the development were financed by China, which is the major export customer for this class.

Non-nuclear submarines Varshavyanka have an underwater displacement of 3950 tons, an autonomy of 45 days, an underwater speed of 20 knots, a diving depth of 300 meters (984 feet) and a crew of 52 people. The latest modifications of the submarine are armed with the Kalibr cruise missiles.

