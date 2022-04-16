UrduPoint.com

Russian Ships Banned From Entering Belgian Ports Starting April 17 - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2022 | 12:30 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Vessels under the Russian flag will be banned from entering Belgian ports starting April 17 due to EU sanctions, and the document has already been prepared, a spokesman for the economy minister's office said on Friday.

"The document stipulating a ban on ships from entering Belgian ports under the Russian flag is ready. The ban goes into effect on April 17," the spokesman said, as quoted by Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

The ban will also affect ships that sailed under the Russian flag until February 24, and then changed after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the spokesman added.

The Belgian authorities are now in contact with the Netherlands and France in order to draw up a common list of ships that will be prohibited from entering the ports of these European countries.

"We are trying to make a single list of sanctioned vessels, despite the fact that in the end, each country is responsible for this (decision) on its own," the spokesman said.

As an exception, Russian gas and oil tankers, ships carrying pharmaceutical, medical, and agricultural products, including wheat, will be allowed to enter the ports of Belgium and other EU countries, the spokesman noted, adding that access to the port may be also allowed for humanitarian reasons.

At the same time, separate permission will be required for each entry into the port, according to the spokesman.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, including an asset freeze on Russian politicians and oligarchs.

