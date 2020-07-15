The crew of Russia's Zaliv Prostor Vessel has been placed under quarantine in the port city of Dalian of the Chinese northeastern province of Liaoning after COVID-19 antibodies were detected in seven sailors, the Russian Consulate General in province's capital of Shenyang told Sputnik on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The crew of Russia's Zaliv Prostor Vessel has been placed under quarantine in the port city of Dalian of the Chinese northeastern province of Liaoning after COVID-19 antibodies were detected in seven sailors, the Russian Consulate General in province's capital of Shenyang told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"On July 2, 2020, the Russian transport refrigerator Zaliv Prostor, on board of which there were 24 crew members, docked at the port of Dalian, Liaoning Province, to unload fish products. Sanitary and epidemiological control revealed antibodies to COVID-19 in seven sailors without any symptoms of the disease," the consulate said.

Within the context, the Dalian Center for Disease Control and Prevention decided on July 8 "on quarantine measures against the crew of the Zaliv Prostor vessel," the diplomatic mission added.

The seven sailors were sent to Dalian Hospital No. 6, four Russians were isolated for 14 days at the local Haitian Hotel and 13 crew members, including the captain of the ship, have been quarantined on the ship to maintain the operating capability of all engineering systems of the refrigerator, the consulate said.

The mission also said that Russian diplomats were in constant contact with the vessel's captain, and no requests for help or complaints about the state of health from crew members were received so far.