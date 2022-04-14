Russian Ships in Black Sea Moved Away From Coast After Moskva Incident - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) About half-a-dozen Russian warships, dispersed in the northern part of the Black Sea, have been moved further away following the incident on the Russian missile cruiser Moskva and are currently no closer than about 80 nautical miles (92 miles) from the coast, a senior US Defense Department official said on Thursday.

"Between four and five (ships) or so, those that were as close or closer to the coast than the cruiser (Moskva) have all moved south. At this point, we hold them no closer than about 80 nautical miles from the coast. But ships move and I can't predict where there will be an hour from now," the official said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said Russia's guided missile cruiser Moskva is heading to the port of Sevastopol in Crimea for repairs following a major explosion on board whose cause remains unknown at present.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the Moskva experienced a heavy fire and ammunition detonations. All the crew members were safely evacuated and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

The ship, whose initial name was Slava, was laid down in 1976 in Nikolaev and commissioned in 1983.