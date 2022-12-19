UrduPoint.com

Russian Ships Sail For Joint Drills With Chinese Navy Next Week - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Russian Ships Sail for Joint Drills With Chinese Navy Next Week - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) A detachment of ships from Russia's Pacific Fleet is headed toward the East China Sea to participate in Russian-Chinese naval drills from December 21-27, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"A detachment of Pacific Fleet warships has put out to sea in (the far eastern city of) Vladivostok to participate in joint Russian-Chinese naval exercise Maritime Cooperation 2022, which will take place from December 21 to 27 in the East China Sea," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the main purpose of the exercise is to strengthen Russian-Chinese naval cooperation, as well as to maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The Russian fleet at the exercise will be represented by Pacific Fleet flagship, missile cruiser Varyag, the frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, and the corvettes of project 20380 Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Sovershennyy, the ministry added.

In addition to the ships, aircraft and helicopters from both countries will take part in the drills, according to the ministry.

Related Topics

Russia China Vladivostok December From

Recent Stories

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

1 day ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.