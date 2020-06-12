UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Shipyard Plans To Hand Over Gremyashchiy-Class Corvette To Navy In August

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:41 PM

Russian Shipyard Plans to Hand Over Gremyashchiy-Class Corvette to Navy in August

Russia's major shipyard, Severnaya Verf, which is part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, plans to deliver the Gremyashchiy-class multi-purpose corvette (Project 20385) to the Russian Navy by the end of August, Igor Ponomarev, the director general of the company, told Sputnik in an interview

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Russia's major shipyard, Severnaya Verf, which is part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, plans to deliver the Gremyashchiy-class multi-purpose corvette (Project 20385) to the Russian Navy by the end of August, Igor Ponomarev, the director general of the company, told Sputnik in an interview.

"The Gremyashchiy will arrive at the factory next week. It will undergo minor improvements, and in early July it will go to complete the state tests, after which it [the corvette] will return to the factory.

In late August, we plan to deliver it to the Navy," Ponomarev said, adding that the corvette performed well during previous nine-month trials.

The Severnaya Verf director general also said that the Retiviy-class corvette (Project 20380) will be delivered to the Navy in 2021.

"Retiviy will be delivered in 2021. I think that in 2020 we will finish the construction. We will start mooring trials at the beginning of next year and then we will move on to factory and state trials," Ponomarev said.

Related Topics

Russia Company July August 2020

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet President of Philippines on Inde ..

15 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Putin on Russia ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan Must Invest Rs. 6.5 Trillion in the Next ..

33 minutes ago

Europe stocks slide at open; London hit by GDP sho ..

4 minutes ago

Minor killed after 'wrong injection'

4 minutes ago

India has crossed all limits of oppression in IOK: ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.