Russian Shipyard Plans to Hand Over Gremyashchiy-Class Corvette to Navy in August

Russia's major shipyard, Severnaya Verf, which is part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, plans to deliver the Gremyashchiy-class multi-purpose corvette (Project 20385) to the Russian Navy by the end of August, Igor Ponomarev, the director general of the company, told Sputnik in an interview

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Russia's major shipyard, Severnaya Verf, which is part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, plans to deliver the Gremyashchiy-class multi-purpose corvette (Project 20385) to the Russian Navy by the end of August, Igor Ponomarev, the director general of the company, told Sputnik in an interview.

"The Gremyashchiy will arrive at the factory next week. It will undergo minor improvements, and in early July it will go to complete the state tests, after which it [the corvette] will return to the factory.

In late August, we plan to deliver it to the Navy," Ponomarev said, adding that the corvette performed well during previous nine-month trials.

The Severnaya Verf director general also said that the Retiviy-class corvette (Project 20380) will be delivered to the Navy in 2021.

"Retiviy will be delivered in 2021. I think that in 2020 we will finish the construction. We will start mooring trials at the beginning of next year and then we will move on to factory and state trials," Ponomarev said.