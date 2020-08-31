UrduPoint.com
Russian Shipyard Postpones Handing Over Gremyashchiy-Class Corvette To Navy Until December

Russia's major shipyard, Severnaya Verf, which is part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, plans to deliver the Gremyashchiy-class multi-purpose corvette (Project 20385) to the Russian Navy in December, Igor Orlov, the director general of the shipyard, told Sputnik in an interview

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) Russia's major shipyard, Severnaya Verf, which is part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, plans to deliver the Gremyashchiy-class multi-purpose corvette (Project 20385) to the Russian Navy in December, Igor Orlov, the director general of the shipyard, told Sputnik in an interview.

"The vessel is currently undergoing trials at sea. We plan to deliver the vessel in December," Orlov told reporters.

Meanwhile, in June, then director general of the company, Igor Ponomarev told Sputnik that the delivery of the ship had been planned for August.

The Gremyashchy-class stealth corvette was designed by the Almaz Central Design Bureau. Multipurpose corvettes of this class are designed to detect and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, support landing of troops, protect the coastal zone and escort other ships. It boasts artillery, missile, anti-submarine, sonar and radar systems installed on it. Due to the original design and use of composite materials in combination with special coatings, as well as the built-in missile launchers, the radar, acoustic and optical visibility of the ships is significantly reduced.

