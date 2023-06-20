UrduPoint.com

Russian Shipyards To Build 525 Vessels For Inland Navigation By 2035 - Industry Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Russian Shipyards to Build 525 Vessels for Inland Navigation by 2035 - Industry Minister

Russian shipyards will build and hand over to operators for inland navigation 525 vessels by 2035, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russian shipyards will build and hand over to operators for inland navigation 525 vessels by 2035, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

"For all the mentioned types, construction plans have been formed until 2035. They involve the transfer of 525 vessels of both river and river-sea types to operators," Manturov said during a meeting on the development of river navigation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Manturov noted that almost half of these ships would be built before 2027. Since 2016, Russian shipyards have built more than 400 vessels, including 54 service and auxiliary vessels, 83 dredging vessels, 209 cargo vessels and 66 passenger and cargo-passenger vessels since 2016, the minster added.

Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev, also at the meeting with Putin, said that the need to build a new fleet for inland waterways by 2035 was estimated at more than 500 ships.

"On inland waterways, 12,700 ships are operated, including 1,289 passenger and more than 10,000 cargo ships, including tugs, as well as more than 1,000 non-transport ships. About 150 ships are decommissioned annually, and the need for building a new fleet by 2035 is estimated at more than 500 units," Saveliev said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin 2016 All Industry

Recent Stories

Trump Says Will Restore Impoundment Power of US Pr ..

Trump Says Will Restore Impoundment Power of US President to Unilaterally Cut Sp ..

1 minute ago
 World Hydrography Day: Naval Chief seeks maritime ..

World Hydrography Day: Naval Chief seeks maritime stakeholders' role to stimulat ..

1 minute ago
 Mayor Hyderabad vows to serve city, resolve proble ..

Mayor Hyderabad vows to serve city, resolve problems of people

1 minute ago
 Rallies held in South Korea, Thailand to condemn M ..

Rallies held in South Korea, Thailand to condemn May 9 incidents, solidarize wit ..

1 minute ago
 Israel's plan to build over 4500 settlements insid ..

Israel's plan to build over 4500 settlements inside Occupied West Bank condemnab ..

6 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE’s Presiden ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE’s President, people on global achievemen ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.