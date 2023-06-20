Russian Shipyards to Build 525 Vessels for Inland Navigation by 2035 - Industry Minister

Russian shipyards will build and hand over to operators for inland navigation 525 vessels by 2035, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Russian shipyards will build and hand over to operators for inland navigation 525 vessels by 2035, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

"For all the mentioned types, construction plans have been formed until 2035. They involve the transfer of 525 vessels of both river and river-sea types to operators," Manturov said during a meeting on the development of river navigation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Manturov noted that almost half of these ships would be built before 2027. Since 2016, Russian shipyards have built more than 400 vessels, including 54 service and auxiliary vessels, 83 dredging vessels, 209 cargo vessels and 66 passenger and cargo-passenger vessels since 2016, the minster added.

Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev, also at the meeting with Putin, said that the need to build a new fleet for inland waterways by 2035 was estimated at more than 500 ships.

"On inland waterways, 12,700 ships are operated, including 1,289 passenger and more than 10,000 cargo ships, including tugs, as well as more than 1,000 non-transport ships. About 150 ships are decommissioned annually, and the need for building a new fleet by 2035 is estimated at more than 500 units," Saveliev said.